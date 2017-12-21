2G scam verdict: Anna Hazare refused to comment, says 'no one to judge court's decision.

New Delhi, Dec 21: Social activist Anna Hazare on Thursday refused to comment on the verdict of the 2G spectrum allocation scam cases and said we are no one to judge the court’s verdict adding whatever they decide is correct and rightly done.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday said that the judgement on 2G spectrum allocation scam case speaks for itself.

His statement came after a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Thursday morning acquitted all the accused, including former telecom minister A Raja and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi, in the case.

“We respect the court’s verdict. The court’s statement has to be respected and I am glad that the court has pronounced unambiguously that all this massive propaganda against the UPA (United Progressive Alliance) government was without any foundation. The judgement speaks for itself,” Dr Singh told reporters here.

The 2G scam was among the major corruption scandals that came to light during the second term of the UPA government headed by Dr Singh.

The scam relates to the granting of 2G spectrum licence allocations in 2007-08 which caused, according to a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, a loss of Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the exchequer.

Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Thursday welcomed the acquittal of the accused in the 2G spectrum allocation scam cases by the special CBI court and sought an apology from former CAG Vinod Rai, who had audited the case.

Sibal stressed the court’s decision had proved there was no scam in the allocation of 2G spectrum.

“I have never made a U-turn from any of my statement. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and CBI are experts in this. Today my remark has been proved. There was no corruption and no loss in the case. If there is any scam then it is of all lies. These lies were of Opposition and Vinod Rai,” he said.

“Now since the judgement has been pronounced, Vinod Rai should apologise. The theory of presumptive loss has been proved wrong,” he added.

The senior Congress leader further said it was the BJP who took complete advantage of the said scam to garner votes during elections.

“The telecom sector is in a dire stage today, thanks to Vinod Rai and the Opposition. Today my position, the UPA Government’s position have been vindicated. This is most unfortunate that the country had to go through this,” Sibal said. (ANI)