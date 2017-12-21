2G spectrum allocation scam: A timeline of how the case progressed

A CBI special court in New Delhi acquitted on Thursday all accused in the 2G spectrum allocation scam cases on Thursday, deciding the fate of former telecom minister A Raja and DMK MP Kanimozhi among others.

Following is the chronology of events in the 2G spectrum allocation cases, leading to the acquittal of all accused.

September 24, 2007: Department of Telecom (DoT) issues a press statement, giving companies a week’s time to apply for mobile phone licenses. This sets off a mad scramble among prospective applicants

October 1, 2007: As many as 575 applications received as little-known firms jostle with each other to get a slice of India’s booming telecom pie

January 7, 2008: DoT adds a twist to the first-come-first-served policy, says those who applied on September 25, 2007, would be eligible for license and spectrum

January 10, 2008: DoT gives applicants 45 minutes to get a bank draft issued and delivered at Sanchar Bhawan. In all, 122 telecom licenses are issued

October 21, 2009: CBI registers case related to alleged irregularities in allocation of 2G Spectrum

May 2010: NGO Centre for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL) moves Delhi High Court seeking Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into irregularities in spectrum allocation.

October 8, 2010: Supreme Court seeks government’s response on Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG) report on the alleged scam.

November 10, 2010: CAG pegs loss to the exchequer at Rs.1.76 lakh crore.

November 14, 2010: A. Raja resigns as the Communications Minister.

December 8, 2010: Supreme Court orders setting up of a special court to look into the 2G scam.

February 2, 2011: Raja arrested.

April 2, 2011: CBI files charge sheet in the case.

April 29, 2011: CBI files supplementary charge sheet in the case.

September 15, 2011: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy goes to CBI special court seeking P. Chidambaram to be made co-accused.

October 22, 2011: Special CBI court frames charges against 17 accused, including Raja.

November 11, 2011: Trial begins in the case.

November 23, 2011: Supreme Court grants bail to five Corporate honchos.

November 28, 2011: DMK MP Kanimozhi gets bail.

December 12, 2011: CBI submits third charge sheet, including names of Essar promoters Anshuman Ruia, Ravi Ruia, Essar Group director strategy and planning Vikas Saraf, Loop Telecom promoters Kiran Khaitan and her husband I.P. Khaitan as accused. Loop Telecom Pvt Ltd, Loop Mobile India Ltd, and Essar Tele Holding also recognized as accused.

February 2, 2012: The Supreme Court orders cancellation of 122 licenses issued in 2008, gives companies four months to cease operations.

February 4, 2012: Trial court dismisses Swamy’s plea to make Home Minister P. Chidambaram an accused.

May 15, 2012: Raja gets bail.

May 25, 2012: Court frames charges against promoters of Essar and Loop, grants bail.

January 8, 2013: The Income-Tax department submits the complete transcripts of 5,800 tapped telephone conversations of corporate lobbyist Niira Radia with politicians, corporate honchos to the Supreme Court in a sealed cover.

February 21, 2013: Supreme Court constituted a six member special team to examine the contents of tapped telephonic conversations between corporate lobbyist Niira Radia and politicians, corporate honchos and others.

February 27, 2013: A CBI special court witnesses high drama with main accused and former telecom minister A Raja yelling at attorney general GE Vahanvati, who deposed as a prosecution witness, and calling him a liar.

August 22, 2013: Anil Ambani appears in court answering questions about his company’s alleged links with firms facing the CBI probe in the 2G telecom spectrum scam.

August 23, 2013: Tina Ambani appears before a special court as a CBI witness in the 2G spectrum case to explain alleged links of the Reliance Group with some of the companies facing probe.

September 27, 2013: Manmohan Singh and P Chidambaram get a clean chit from a parliamentary panel on the 2G scam.

April 25, 2014: ED charge sheets Raja, Kanimozhi, and others.

October 31, 2014: Money laundering charges framed against Raja, Kanimozhi and others.

November 17, 2014: Trial begins in money laundering case.

March 4, 2015: Special CBI judge OP Saini supplies a draft questionnaire containing 400 questions running into 225 pages to the counsel representing the 19 accused.

April 15, 2015: CBI tells a special court former telecom minister A Raja “misled” the then prime minister Manmohan Singh on policy matters pertaining to 2G spectrum allocation to benefit “ineligible companies”.

November 3, 2015: SC rejects the pleas of DMK Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi and Swan Telecom promoter Shahid Balwa to set aside the CBI case registered against them for their alleged role in the 2G spectrum scam

Oct 6, 2016: DMK Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi submits before the 2G court here that she was innocent and entitled to be acquitted in the spectrum allocation scam case

December 5, 2017: Court sets December 21 as judgment day in the case.

December 21: All including Raja, Kanimozhi acquitted in the case.