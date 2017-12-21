2G Spectrum Scam Verdict: All accused including Raja and Kanimozhi acquitted

New Delhi, Dec 21: All accused in the 2G spectrum allocation scam cases – including former telecom minister A Raja and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi – have been acquitted by a Special CBI court, here.

The verdict was announced on Thursday morning, nearly seven years after the first arrest was made by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2011.

The court had directed the accused to remain present before it today for the verdict.

Former Union minister Kapil Sibal reacts to the verdict. “I had always maintained that this was no scam. It was a scam by former CAG Vinod Rai. We stand vindicated,” he tells News18. Sibal had succeeded A Raja as the telecom minister and claimed that the spectrum allocation had caused ‘zero loss’.

The scam relates to the granting of 2G spectrum license allocations in 2007-08 which caused, according to a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, a loss of Rs 1.76 lakh crore.

The 2G scam was among the major corruption scandals that came to light during the second term of the UPA government headed by Manmohan Singh, providing fuel to the opposition to frame charges of corruption against the former.

The trial in 2G spectrum scam started six years ago in 2011 after the court framed charges against 17 accused in the CBI case for offenses that entail punishment ranging from six months to life imprisonment.

One of the cases in which judgment is likely to be delivered involves Essar Group promoters Ravi Kant Ruia and Anshuman Ruia, Loop Telecom promoters Kiran Khaitan, her husband IP Khaitan and Essar Group Director (Strategy and Planning), Vikash Saraf, as accused.

In the first case filed by the CBI, Raja and Kanimozhi are facing trial along with former telecom secretary Siddharth Behura, Raja’s erstwhile private secretary RK Chandolia, Swan Telecom promoters Shahid Usman Balwa and Vinod Goenka, Unitech Ltd MD Sanjay Chandra and three top executives of Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (RADAG) — Gautam Doshi, Surendra Pipara and Hari Nair.

Directors of Kusegaon Fruits and Vegetables Pvt Ltd Asif Balwa and Rajiv Agarwal, Kalaignar TV director Sharad Kumar and Bollywood producer Karim Morani are also accused in the 2G scam case.

All the accused facing trial in these cases have denied the allegations leveled against them by the CBI and the ED. The court had in October 2011 framed charges against them under various provisions of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act dealing with offenses of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery, using as genuine fake documents, abusing official position, criminal misconduct by public servant and taking a bribe.

(With ANI Inputs)