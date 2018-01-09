3.0 magnitude earthquake hits Himachal’s Kangra

Kangra (Himachal Pradesh), Jan 9: An earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter scale was recorded in the Kangra region of Himachal Pradesh, on Tuesday.

No loss of life or damage to property has been reported.

The tremors were recorded at 6.25 pm with its epicentre in the Kangra region.

On October 27, another mild earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale was recorded in the Mandi region of Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)