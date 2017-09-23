3.4 earthquake in North Korea was suspected explosion says China

Beijing,Sept23:China’s earthquake administration said on Saturday it had detected a magnitude 3.4 earthquake in North Korea that was a “suspected explosion”.

The administration said in a statement on its website that the quake, which occurred around 0830 GMT, was recorded a depth of zero kilometres.

Previous quakes from North Korea have indicated nuclear tests by the reclusive state, the most recent earlier this month. The quake was centred near North Korea’s nuclear test site.

South Korea’s weather agency said it was analyzing the nature of the quake and its initial view was that it was a natural earthquake.

The state’s media reports the rumble was detected at a depth of 0km on the same site as previous tests.

The reports come after a raging Kim Jong-un lashed out at US rival Donald Trump labelling him “mentally deranged dotard” in a rare personal statement.

His comments were later clarified when North Korean foreign minister, Ri Yong Ho, said it could mean that the country would test a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific Ocean.

The North Korean leader said he will consider the “highest level of hard-line countermeasure in history” in response to Trump’s threat to “totally destroy” his rogue state which Kim sees as a “declaration of war.”

Calling Trump “mentally deranged” and his comments “the most ferocious declaration of a war in history,” Kim said his UN speech on Tuesday confirmed Pyongyang’s nuclear programme has been “the correct path”.

News of the quake came as Iran announced it had successfully tested a medium range missile after Trump also fired criticism at its nuclear programme at the UN.