3.7 magnitude earthquake in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag

Dehradun,Sept26: A mild quake measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale jolted Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand and adjoining areas in the wee hours today.

The tremor occurred at 3.11 AM with Dharkudi village of the district as the epicenter, the state Emergency Operations Centre said.

No damage to life and property has been reported from the district and areas adjacent to it, it said.

Slight intensity tremors in the hills of Uttarakhand are frequent.