3 Army jawan killed, 5 Injured in IED blast in Assam

Digboi (Assam)  Nov 19 : Three army jawans were killed and five injured when the vehicle they were travelling in was damaged after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by suspected ULFA terrorists went off Saturday morning at Digboi in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

The injured were shifted to a military hospital, said army sources.

After the incident that took place at 7 a.m., the army launched a combing operation to nab the terrorists, said sources, adding that the search operation is still on.

Earlier, Director General of Assam Police Mukesh Sahay told ANI that the army cordoned off the jungle in Pengri and launched an encounter.

