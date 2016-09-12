3 brothers on most wanted list living in disguise in Mumbai arrested

Mumbai,Sept12:Three brothers, who were on the most-wanted list of the West District Police and had been allegedly living in Mumbai in disguise, have been arrested by the Crime Branch. They have several cases of cheating against them.

The accused have been identified as Gaurav Sethi (35), Vikram Sethi (36) and Manish Sethi (40). Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav said Gaurav was a Punjabi film producer who had escaped from police custody with the help of the other two.

“Gaurav Sethi was declared a Proclaimed Offender in two cases. A reward of Rs. 25,000 each was declared on their arrest,” said Mr. Yadav.

According to the police, the Lodhi Colony police had arrested Gaurav in a cheating case in 2014. He was produced in court, and remanded in judicial custody.

“Constable Hawa Singh was escorting Gaurav to Tihar Jail in a vehicle. When Singh reached near the DDA Market Jail Road to take food for the accused, his brothers reached there and requested the constable to allow them to get the signature of Gaurav,” said Mr. Yadav.

The brothers then pushed the constable, and fled from the spot with Gaurav.

“A case under appropriate sections was registered. However, they could not be arrested as they kept on changing their location and identities,” Mr Yadav said.

Investigation revealed that Gaurav and his brothers were living in Mumbai under fake identities. Immediately, a team led by ACP Sanjay Sehrawat was constituted under the supervision of DCP Bhisham Singh.

Gaurav has produced two films.

“In 2008, he produced a Punjabi film, ‘Watno-Dur’. In 2011, he produced another film, ‘Baba Bulleshah’,” said Mr. Yadav.