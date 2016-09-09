3 dead as train derails in Galicia, Spain near the town of O Porrino

MADRID,Sept9: A train derailed in northwestern Spain on Friday, leaving at least three people dead and several injured, the rail company and regional authorities in Galicia said.

The train was travelling from the Galician town of Vigo to the city of Porto in Portugal when the accident happened near the town of O Porrino.

Authorities in Galicia said three people were killed in the three-carriage train, which was carrying some 65 people.

Footage of the wreck showed one carriage lying on its side, the front of the train completely caved in and mangled.

Helicopters and ambulances rushed to the scene to attend to the victims.

Adif, the company that manages railways in Spain and is in charge of the tracks, said the accident happened around 9.30am local time (0730 GMT) just before arriving into the station of O Porrino.

“It’s a very straight line,” a spokeswoman said.

Pictures posted in local daily La Voz de Galicia showed doctors attending to passengers on the station platform.

Ramon Gonzalez, a witness interviewed by Spanish television, said there was a “very strong bang.”

“It was full of black smoke,” he said over the phone.

“It’s a straight line… so this isn’t normal.

“There ar