3 dead as train derails in Galicia, Spain near the town of O Porrino

September 9, 2016 | By :

MADRID,Sept9: A train derailed in northwestern Spain on Friday, leaving at least three people dead and several injured, the rail company and regional authorities in Galicia said.

The train was travelling from the Galician town of Vigo to the city of Porto in Portugal when the accident happened near the town of O Porrino.

Authorities in Galicia said three people were killed in the three-carriage train, which was carrying some 65 people.

Footage of the wreck showed one carriage lying on its side, the front of the train completely caved in and mangled.

Helicopters and ambulances rushed to the scene to attend to the victims.

Adif, the company that manages railways in Spain and is in charge of the tracks, said the accident happened around 9.30am local time (0730 GMT) just before arriving into the station of O Porrino.

“It’s a very straight line,” a spokeswoman said.

Pictures posted in local daily La Voz de Galicia showed doctors attending to passengers on the station platform.

Ramon Gonzalez, a witness interviewed by Spanish television, said there was a “very strong bang.”

“It was full of black smoke,” he said over the phone.

“It’s a straight line… so this isn’t normal.

“There ar

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Link Aadhaar and book Tatkal ticket for free and pay later
Man takes selfie to be hit by train, lands him in hospital
Railway reduces sleeping hours in train by one hour
Mumbai Rains: Train, flight services resume services, Dadar’s vegetable market deserted
Paytm plans to sell 10 million monthly tickets across booking of flights, train and bus tickets in 2017
30 people were injured when a train crashed into another train in suburban Philadelphia
Top