3 Groups of AIADMK struggling to sustain, 26 MLAs support TTV Dinakaran

Chennai, June 07: The split in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is running deeper with the party now divided between three leaders.

With 26 MLAs of the party openly supporting Sasikala’s Nephew TTV Dinakaran and Edappadi Palaniswami camp vowing to uphold their decision to keep him away, the 3-way split has become official.

While former Chief Minister and former righthand of J Jayalalithaa, O Panneerselvam is going to the people and is on a statewide tour to consolidate his support base, Edappadi Palanisamy is calling MLAs district-wise to the secretariat to assert his position as their leader. He has even managed to get his portraits on every minister’s office in the secretariat alongside Jayalalithaa, M G Ramachandran and Anna Durai’s portraits.

TTV Dinakaran meanwhile, is entertaining MLAs, MPs and party workers to visit his residence in a show of strength.

While TTV Dinakaran has declared that he will stay out of party affairs for the next two months, the period is crucial for all three leaders to get as many MLAs, MPs, district-wise party presidents and workers on their side.

On the day TTV Dinakaran walked out of Tihar jail, a considerable number of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leaders were all set to welcome him. Over the last four days, the number is only increasing. In all 26 MLAs have openly supported TTV Dinakaran and have reiterated that he would continue as the party’s Deputy General Secretary, a post that is neither recognised by the Election Commission nor acknowledged.

Meanwhile, TTV Dinakaran’s return has ruffled feathers in both Edappadi Palanisamy and O Panneerselvam camp. Uncertain about the future that Panneerselvam has beyond the theatrics, many from his camp are switching loyalties to Edappadi K Palanisamy camp including those from the social media team. O Panneerselvam has so far had a massive social media presence thanks to the efforts of tech-savvy youngsters in his camp, the scenario is going to change soon with many jumping ships.

In a desperate attempt to keep its numbers intact, the Panneerselvam camp is hoping to unite with the Edappadi camp. The same enthusiasm is currently missing in the Edappadi camp that continues to enjoy absolute majority when it comes to numbers. The same confidence, may not last for the next two months after which Dinakaran will make a comeback. A merger is likely between the Panneerselvam and Edappadi Palanisamy camps only if Edappadi feels that he is losing the number game.

After returning from Tihar Jail, Dinakaran has become a hero of sorts who fought for the cause of AIADMK’s two leaves symbol. MLAs supporting Dinakaran make it a point to convey to the media and the people that toppling the Edappadi Palanisamy government was not his intention. Once again, an attempt to portray Dinakaran as the good soul who wants AIADMK rule to continue. For now Dinakaran does not have the numbers to topple the government in Tamil Nadu but the scenario is likely to change in the next few weeks if the other two warring factions of the AIADMK decide to keep apart.