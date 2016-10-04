3 injured as Jhelum Express derail near Ludhiana

Punjab,Oct4:The Jhelum Express, which connects Pune to Jammu Tawi, met with an accident today early morning.

Ten bogies of the train derailed near Phillaur near Ludhiana, leaving at least two people injured. The injured have been taken to the Civil Hospital in Ludhiana, where they are being treated.

10 coaches have derailed including 8 sleeper coaches, 1st and 3rd AC coach and a pantry car in this mishap

The coaches, B5, S1, PC, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6, S7 and S8 derailed when the train was approaching the Sutlej bridge.

No casualties have been reported so far.

The Jhelum Express is strategically important for the country, as it connects the headquarters of the Southern Command of the Indian Army in Pune, with an important border city.

Three buses have reached the accident spot to provide aid.

The derailment of coaches from 9th bogie to 17th has affected the traffic on both the sides.

