3 Islamic State members killed in Afghanistan

Kabul/Afghanistan, Jan 23: At least three Islamic State (IS) members have been killed in the airstrikes conducted by the Afghan military in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

According to the Khaama Press, the 201st Silab Corps of the country’s military on Tuesday said that the airstrikes were carried out in the vicinity of Achin district.

The airstrikes were targetted at the IS hideouts, in which at least one terrorist was reportedly wounded.

Civilians did not suffer any casualties, the Silab Corps said.

The terrorist group has not commented on the airstrikes so far.

Earlier this week, at least five senior leaders of Al-Qaeda were killed in an operation by the Afghan security forces in the same province. (ANI)