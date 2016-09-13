3 killed, 2 injured as car rolls down gorge in HP

Shimla, Sep 13: Three persons were killed and two others injured when the car in which they were travelling rolled down a 300-metre deep gorge near Kothi on Manali-Rohtang Highway, about 15 km from Manali, tonight, police said.

The occupants of the car were returning from Rohtang Pass when the tragedy struck, police said.

The accident took place as the driver lost control and the vehicle went off the road and fell into the gorge.

The deceased were identified as Amarjeet (23), Nirmal (35) and Neelam (30), all residents of Hisar in Haryana.

The injured — identified as Sunil (21) and Surjan (13) — were admitted to Lady Willingdon Hospital, Manali.

Manali SDM Jyoti Rana visited the injured in the hospital.