3 killed and 2 injured in Andhra’s Kadapa district road accident

Vijayawada, Jan 30: Three persons were killed and two injured when a car hit a road divider in Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa district in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The accident occurred near an old bus station in Jammalamadugu town when a car coming from Tadipatri lost control and hit the divider.

Police said five persons were travelling in the car. While three died, two others were injured. The deceased were all residents of Jammalamadugu.

The bodies were shifted to government-run hospital at Jammalamadugu while the injured were admitted to a hospital in Kurnool.

