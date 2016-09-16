3 killed and twelve injured in a clash after a school girl was harassed in Uttar Pradesh

Bijnor, September 16: Three persons were killed and at least 12 injured in a clash between two communities here on Friday after a school girl was allegedly harassed by some persons, police said.

The incident in Peda village took place at around 8.15 am, with the members of Jats and Muslim communities hurling stones at each other, police said, adding there was even firing between the clashing groups, reports deccanchronicle.com.

Three persons, aged between 27 and 30, were killed in the clash while at least 12 others were injured. Five seriously injured were taken to Meerut for treatment.

According to police, the girl was on her way to school when she was allegedly harassed by some youth belonging to another community.

A passerby objected to this act but he was beaten up by the accused, police said.

He then told some persons about the incident and soon a clash started, police said. There were reports of arson also.

Heavy police force has been deployed in the area in view of the incident.

DGP S Javeed Ahmed said the situation was under control and ADG (Law and Order) was at the spot, monitoring the developments.