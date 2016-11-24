3 Maoists including a woman killed in gunfight with Kerala police in Nilambur forest

Nilambur/Kerala, November 24: In a gunfight with Kerala police, three maoists including a woman was killed in Nilambur forest. The incident has happened at Padukka in Nilambur Karulayi forest range. One among the dead was an maoist leader who was absconding for the last 20 years.

Two among the dead are identified as Kappu Devaraj and Ajitha. The Kerala police team started a search in the morning based on information about a Maoists.

The encounter with the 11-member Maoist group started Thursday noon. Alert declared inn Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad districts.

The police search is still under way. It was also reported that the police inside the forest has asked for ambulance service.

More details awaited.