3 Nigerians dupe student on pretext of job in Sydney , make him pay Rs 5.6 lakh in Hyderabad

Hyderabad,Oct7:Three Nigerians who allegedly cheated a student from the city on the pretext of providing him a job in Sydney and made him pay Rs 5.6 lakh as visa processing fee, were arrested from Bengaluru on Friday.

Daniel Also Eltus, Chankgoz Ofbeena and Okafor Elvis, all natives of Imo state in Nigeria, were arrested from Bengaluru and on interrogation they confessed to cheating many people on the pretext of job, loan and other online advance fee frauds, Commissioner of Police (Rachakonda) Mahesh M Bhagwath said.

They were arrested after a student from Ghatkesar area here in a complaint to Cyber Crime Wing of Rachakonda Commissionerate said that he received phone calls and e-mails from Daniel, who offered him job as a farmhouse supervisor at his farm in Sydney.

“When the victim expressed his interest to work in Sydney, Daniel introduced Chankgoz to him for visa processing. Both the accused made the student deposit money in various bank accounts provided by Okafor,” Bhagwath said.

The three Nigerians do not have valid visas and passports and were staying in India for more than two years. Police seized two laptops, seven mobile phones among other gadgets from them, he said.

During initial investigation, it was found that their laptops had fake job offer templates, concoted travel documents, e-mail correspondence with victims, hundreds of resumes of unemployed youth, the Commissioner added.