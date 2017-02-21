3 suicide bombers killed in multiple bomb blasts in Pakistan

Islamabad, Feb 21: Blasing sounds never ends in Pakistan.

One lawyer killed and several people injured in 3 bomb blasts at a local court in Tangi bazaar in Charsadda in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa area of Pakistan.

According to a report by Pakistani media Geo News, DPO Charsadda said that 3 suicide bombers tried to enter the court premises, but security forces shot two of them dead, while one suicide bomber blew himself up.

Police and security forces reached the blast site and a search operation is underway. Emergency has been declared in hospitals in the area.

On last Thursday several people injured in the famed Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine blast, on that death toll climbed to 200.

A similar attack in March, last year, killed at least 16 and injured more than 20 when a suicide bomber hit the gates of a local court building in Shabqadar district, Charsadda.

Pakistan has been hit by a string of militant bombings and suicide attacks over the past 10 days, killing more than 100 people and wounding hundreds.

