3-year-old ‘Mowgli’ boy survives three days in Siberian forest

holban Kara-Ool, Sep 23: A 3-year-old boy is being dubbed as ‘Mowgli’ after miraculously surviving three days in a remote forest in Russia’s Siberia, braving near-freezing temperatures and a woodland teaming with wolves and bears.

Tserin Dopchut survived by eating his own supply of chocolate and on his good sense finding a dry makeshift bed under a larch tree.

His rescue was personally announced by the head of Tuva Republic, Sholban Kara-Ool, who blogged: “Hurray! Little Tserin has been found alive!”

“They discovered him earlier this morning after a search in the taiga some 3 kilometres from the village of Khut,” he was quoted as saying by the Siberian Times.

A huge search had been launched for the boy who disappeared after playing with dogs near his family home in the forests of Piy-Khemsky district.

He may have followed a young puppy into the woodland despite the watchful eye of his great grandmother — who was in charge of him when he was lost.

He was eventually found on Wednesday after 72 hours in the wilderness.