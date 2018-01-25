3-year-old Sherin’s death may lead to new law in US

New Delhi, Jan 25: After the tragic death of Sherin Mathew who went missing on October 7, 2017 from her suburban Dallas home and was found dead days later, she had been the international point of discussion and has raised several questions on the process of adoption.

While Sherin was adopted last year by the Indian-American couple, Wesley Mathews and Sini Mathews, US has also proposed new laws that would make it a felony to leave a child home alone and not to report a missing child within a few hours.

37 year old Wesley Mathews, has been jailed on a lesser charge in Dallas County since shortly after his daughter, Sherin, was found dead. Prosecutors said the murder charge, which could carry the death penalty, was filed after an autopsy determined the girl died from “homicidal violence”.

Mathews initially said his daughter disappeared after he sent her outside as punishment for not drinking milk around 3 am on October 7, 2017. But after her body was found, he told police she choked to death and that he removed her body from the family’s home in Richardson, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of Dallas.

Court documents also allege that Mathews caused his daughter’s death using a deadly weapon “by a manner and means unknown to the grand jury”.

The girl’s mother, Sini Mathews, hasn’t been charged in the death but is jailed on a separate child abandonment charge stemming from when she and her husband left Sherin home alone — the day before the girl was reportedly missing.

Wesley Mathews was also indicted on Friday on charges of abandoning a child and tampering with evidence. He was initially charged in October, 2017, with felony injury to a child and his bond was set at USD 1 million.

In his initial report to police, Wesley Mathews said he waited several hours to report the girl missing and had done laundry as he waited for her to come home.

Weeks later, when a search dog found the girl’s body in a pipe that runs under a roadway, Mathews came to the police station in Richardson to change his account. According to court records, he told police he had been helping the girl drink milk when she choked, and when he eventually felt no pulse, he believed the child had died. Investigators wrote that he “then admitted to removing the body from the home.”