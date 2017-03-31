Over 30 Naxals attack railway station in Odisha, flee with walkie-talkies

Bhubaneswar, March 31: Naxals attack Doikallu railway station in Odisha, triggering the blast. No injuries or casualties reported, but two walkie-talkies have been stolen.

Early reports say that over 30 Naxals attacked the station in Odisha’s Rayagada district protesting Prime Minister Narendra Modis visit to the state on April 15.

The ultras carried out two explosions and left posters against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit, says the Indian Express.

The Bharatiya Janta Party will hold its two-day national executive meeting in Bhubaneswar which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief Amit Shah, senior leader Lal Krishna Advani and others.

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said, “The Prime Minister will come to Odisha to thank the people for their unprecedented support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recent panchayat polls.” Bharatiya Janata Party state president Basant Panda said that the national executive meeting in Odisha will further encourage the party workers and local leaders for the 2019 general elections.

Recently, security forces had gun battles with the Naxals in Odisha’s Chandamot and Tulsidongri region in which two Naxals sustained bullet injuries. The police had also apprehended some of the Naxal sympathizers from the region.

Eight policemen were killed last month in a Maoist attack on cops on the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border when Maoists targeted a vehicle on National Highway 26 between Visakhapatnam and Raipur.

The landmine blast occurred at Sunki, around 150 kilometers from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. The policemen, who were assistant drivers, were going for training from Koraput to Cuttack when the explosion took place.

In October last year, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh conducted joint operations by special units of the Odisha Police and the Greyhounds of Andhra Pradesh Police to tackle the Maoists operating in Bandhugano and Narayanpatna blocks of Koraput district.