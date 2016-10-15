30 percent of Jawans in Jammu and Kashmir lack skills to carry out anti-terror operations, report

Srinagar, October 15: In a report on the CRPF jawans in the Jammu and Kashmir, it has been stated that around 30 percent of Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) personnel in Jammu and Kashmir, do not have enough skills to carry out anti-terrorist operations as they regularly fail to hit their targets during shooting exercises.

According to sources, 30 percent of the men assigned to anti-terrorist operations cannot shoot straight and another 30 percent are unfit as they are overweight and hypersensitive. These findings have great significance as it comes in the wake of the ongoing unrest in Kashmir and the recent spate of terror attacks, reports deccanchronicle.com.

What is even more shocking, is the fact that there is only one training centre and firing range in the valley for over 45,000 troops that are stationed there, which means that the personnel do not have the scope for regular shooting practice and training.

K Vijay Kumar, a former CRPF DG told DNA that despite being the most sought-after force by state governments for security, the CRPF could lose its standing if their training regime is not updated and improved.

“If training suffers, troopers will get outdated and CRPF will not remain a superior force. Many expert committee recommendations need to be implemented,” Kumar said.

Earlier this month, CRPF Director General K Durga Prasad had said that the number of security personnel injured in the stone-pelting and hand grenade hurling incidents during the recent unrest in Kashmir was ten times more than the figure of civilians injured. The document could perhaps explain why the security forces faced more injuries than the protestors. Their image also suffered a dent because of the number of pellet gun injuries suffered by protesting civilians in the Valley.

There is simply no space in the Valley for the troop to hone their shooting skills and do target practice. This, despite the fact that the CRPF is very active in J&K and as per rules they must undergo rotational training and firing practice in an operational area like the Valley.

Seven companies of a battalion are expected to be on active duty and one is required to undergo compulsory training for six weeks, but due to the volatile situation in the Valley, the training protocol had gone for a toss and all troops were put on duty. Troops just don’t have the luxury to practice and hone their skills.

Members from the Ministry of Home Affairs who had visited J&K to access the security situation in the state have been made aware of the failings of the CRPF and are expected to raise these issues in the winter session of the Parliament.