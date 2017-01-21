30 trains running late and five cancelled due to dense fog in parts of north India

New Delhi, Jan 21: At least 30 trains were running late and five cancelled due to dense fog in parts of north India on Saturday morning, a railway official said.

The status of the delayed and cancelled trains was last updated till 5.30 a.m. on Saturday.

According to the Northern Railway official, four trains were rescheduled.

The cancelled trains included Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Garib Rath Express, Hazrat Nizamuddin- Jhansi Taj Express, Jaisalmer-Kathgodam Ranikhet Express Train and Ajmer-Jammu Tawi AExpress.

