300 Cuts in ‘Padmavat’ is a fake news: CBFC Chief

New Delhi, Jan 9: The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on Tuesday refuted reports that it had asked for 300 cuts in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati’, now titled as ‘Padmavat’, and declared that the movie was given a U/A certificate.

“The makers of the film have submitted the final copy with agreed five modifications which have already been communicated and a U/A certificate has been given to the film. CBFC’s process is complete and any further news about cuts etc is absolutely untrue. Let’s refrain from utilizing CBFC’s name unnecessarily,” CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi said to News agencies.

A report by a daily reported that to suit the demands of the CBFC, “One of Bollywood’s leading directors was sitting in the editing suite at Rajkamal Studio at Parel, turning the specific locations of his magnum opus into la la land”.

The report further read that Padmavat director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been instructed to delete all references to Delhi, Chittorgarh, and Mewar from the film and that “buzz is that they (the modifications) have resulted in as many as 300 cuts”.

‘Padmavat’ is expected to hit the big screen on January 25.

The movie, based on the legend of Hindu Rajput queen Rani Padmini, mentioned in Padmavat, an Avadhi poem written by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi in 1540, had been facing protests from various groups, particularly Shri Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering with historical facts.

CBFC, in consultation with a special advisory panel, saw the movie last month and decided to grant the film a U/A certificate with five modifications, including changing of the film’s title to ‘Padmavat’, in December last year.

(With ANI Inputs)