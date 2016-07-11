More than 300 killed as South Sudan rivals clashes in civil war

South Sudan July 11:More than 300 people are reported to have been killed, including many civilians and a Chinese peacekeeper, in renewed fighting in South Sudan’s capital Juba, raising fears the country is returning to civil war.

The new clashes broke out on Thursday and Friday between troops loyal to Salva Kiir, the president, and soldiers who support the vice-president, Riek Machar. Observers say it is clear that the peace deal concluded last August between the two main factions in the young country is only holding “by a thread”.

After a lull on Saturday, when South Sudan was to celebrate the fifth anniversary of its independence from Sudan, the fighting flared again on Sunday, raising fears of a return to all-out civil war.

State Department spokesman John Kirby said: “The United States strongly condemns the latest outbreak of fighting in Juba today between forces aligned with President Salva Kiir Mayardit and those aligned with first vice-president Riek Machar Teny, including reports we have that civilian sites may have been attacked.”

The UN security council met on Sunday to discuss the renewed violence. Britain’s deputy permanent representative, Peter Wilson, said it was essential to “unequivocally condemn the violence happening in Juba and ensure the UN mission has the strong backing of the security council [and] make sure that we are working very closely with the region to make sure the violence stops.”

“We have called for an arms embargo, this situation underlines the need for that,” he added.

France’s UN Ambassador Francois Delattre also voiced dismay. “We are extremely worried about the situation … it is a result of a lack of political will on the side of the parties … The key word is pressure, to urge the parties to take their responsibilities.”

Ban Ki-moon, the United Nations secretary general, said earlier he was “shocked and appalled by the heavy fighting … in Juba”and called on Kiir and Machar to “do everything within their power to de-escalate the hostilities immediately”.

“This senseless violence is unacceptable and has the potential of reversing the progress made so far in the peace process,” he said.

The agreement ended two years of hugely destructive civil conflict, which killed tens of thousands of people.

Aid workers have reported hearing heavy artillery as well as small-arms fire around Juba. Military helicopters have been seen in the air. The immediate cause of the violence was not clear on Sunday night.

South Sudan’s civil war was fought largely along ethnic lines with the president, a Dinka, and the vice-president, a Nuer, drawing support from their respective tribes. The two men have yet to integrate their forces – a key part of the peace deal.

Sunday’s fighting hit a UN camp for displaced people affected by the violence, according to officials. Up to 2,000 civilians are believed to have sought sanctuary in the camps in recent days, which have been hit during the fighting by small-arms fire and rocket-propelled grenades.