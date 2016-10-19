More than 300 students treated for food poisoning in China from school canteens

Beijing,Oct19: More than 300 children have been treated in China for food poisoning, raising concerns over the sanitary conditions in school canteens.

According to the county government of Zhengding in Hebei province, 74 students who showed the most serious symptoms were hospitalised on Tuesday night, but none face life-threatening danger.

The students are from 27 classes at Hongwen primary school, which has 35 classes, Xinhua news agency reported.

Hospital diagnosis showed the students were suffering from food poisoning.

Authorities have been investigating the causes of the incident.