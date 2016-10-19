31-year-old woman hacked to death by stalker in Pune

Pune,Oct19: A 31-year-old married woman was hacked to death allegedly by a stalker in Kothrud area here on Tuesday when she was on her way to work, police said.

Shubhangi Khatavkar, was a resident of Karve Nagar and used to work as domestic help.

Police said the accused, Vishwas Kalekar, used to harass her on a regular basis and was trying to establish proximity with her. However, she had objected to his advances and was even chided by her husband.

“Kalekar, who was angry over being reprimanded by Khatavkar’s husband, followed her in the morning when she was on her way to work on a moped. He attacked her on her neck with a sharp weapon and later escaped on her vehicle. He also took away two SIM cards from her mobile phones,” an officer of Alankar Police Station said.

A case of murder has been filed against the accused and a manhunt has been launched to nab him.