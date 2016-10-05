31st October : Delhi High Court rejects plea against the movie

New Delhi, Oct 5 : The Delhi High Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a PIL to stop the release of a Hindi film based on the aftermath of the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Her assassination on October 31, 1984 had led to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

A division bench of Chief Justice G. Rohini and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal refusing to entertain the plea said that the petitioner did not approach the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) before moving this court.

Following the court’s rejection, the public interest litigation (PIL) has been withdrawn by the petitioner.

The PIL had said that the movie “31st October”, starring Soha Ali Khan and Vir Das, is an attack on the secular fabric of India and is contrary to the ideology of the country’s oldest political party.

“From whatever little is shown in trailers, it is clear that the action and words used by the characters are of offensive nature, having all the ingredients to tarnish the reputation of such persons. Apart from the fact that the same can’t stand the test of fair comment or that of social interest, those appear to be provocative,” said the plea.

The plea, filed by one Ajay Katara, had also sought direction to delete some ‘objectionable’ scenes before the release, saying there are various scenes in the movie, which are aimed and targeted against a prominent political figure of the country.

The petitioner had, however, not named any leader in the petition.

The movie’s producer, Magical Dreams Production Pvt Ltd, has used a lookalike of the unnamed political figure, who has been painted in a bad light, the plea further said.

It added that the movie has transgressed the right of expression, inasmuch as targeting a particular personality is concerned, so as to invoke contempt and hatred against him.