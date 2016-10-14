32 arrested in illegal casino in Kolkata

Kolkata,Oct14:Police busted an illegal casino running in posh South Kolkata on the wee hours of Friday morning. The police made the biggest arrest in recent times, taking into custody as many as 32 people.

All of them were arrested from Imperial Club on Camac Street and will be produced before the court on Friday. The police seized Rs 6.5 lakh cash and tokens worth Rs 55 lakh.

Joint Commissioner of Kolkata Police (Crime) Vishal Garg said, “Acting on a credible source information in the intervening night of 13-14/10 /16, raid was conducted at Imperial Club at Camac Street Pantaloons building wherein gambling racket was running behind Poker game. In course of raid, 32 persons were arrested including partners of the club, players, card dealers and manager from there for running gambling racket under disguise of Poker. Cash Rs 6.5 lakhs, numerous chips amounting to about 55 lakhs of print from Rs 1000 to Rs 200, incriminating transaction documents were seized from there. A specific case registered at Shakespeare Sarani PS against them and all will be produced at Bankshall Court today.”