32-year-old Murali Ramrao with two wives, was caught by the police, after successfully stealing 25 bikes

Bengaluru, July 11: 32-year-old Murali Ramrao, a coolie by profession, is the only breadwinner for his two families. Murali is married to two women in Bengaluru. With his meagre earning, it was quite difficult for him to maintain both the families. So, Murali thought of a plan.

He decided to steal bikes.

After successfully stealing 25 bikes, Murali was caught by the Bengaluru police last week, trying to steal a Honda Dio from a hotel opposite Mantri Mall, reports huffingtonpost.

According to the report, whenever he visited one of his two wives, he went by a BMTC bus and, while coming back, he used to steal a bike.

“He repeated the act as often as possible whenever he visited his wives. He had made stealing bikes his second profession,” the police said.

Murali operated on his own, without any partner.

The 32-year-old man has confessed to the act and said that he did it because he had no other way of earning money.

He had a particular way of stealing bikes. The police told Bangalore Mirror that Murali would not keep a stolen bike with him for very long. He would first steal the bike, using a duplicate key and take it home. Later, he would lend the bike to his friends and after a couple of days, sell them.