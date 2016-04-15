Home Minister has given us assurance about bringing body of Kirpal Singh back: Dalbir Kaur

New Delhi, Apr. 15 (ANI): Dalbir Kaur, the sister of alleged Indian spy Sarabjit Singh, who died in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail three years ago, said Friday that Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has given an assurance that all concerns related to the bringing of the body of Kirpal Singh back from Pakistan will be addressed. “Home Minister assured us that all our concerns will be addressed and the body of Kirpal Singh will be soon brought back. He also said that he is in contact with the Pakistani government,” Dalbir Kaur told ANI here. Jagir Kaur, the sister of Kirpal Singh, who died under mysterious circumstances in a Lahore jail, was accompanied by Dalbir Kaur to meet the Home Minister. “What happened to Sarabjit, the same thing has happened to my brother,” Jagir Kaur said. Family members of Kirpal Singh met Rajnath Singh here today to express their concern over the gruesome treatment meted out to Indians languishing in Pakistani jails. Dalbir Kaur, the sister of Sarabjit Singh, accompanied them. Dalbir Kaur had met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj over the same issue last month, and added that what was happening in Pakistan was nothing new or surprising. Kirpal Singh’s family have rejected Pakistan's claim that he died of a heart attack and have demanded a post-mortem to ascertain the true facts behind his sudden death. “How can we believe that he died of heart attack? His body should be sent to us and post-mortem should be done. We want to know the truth,” Singh's nephew told ANI. Kirpal had allegedly crossed the Attari-Wagah border to Pakistan in 1992 and was subsequently sentenced to death in a serial bomb blasts case in Pakistan's Punjab province.