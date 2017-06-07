33 year old Delhi woman who converted to Islam moves to the court to claim her right over her deceased father’s property in East Delhi

New Delhi, June7:A 33-year-old has moved to the court to claim her right over her deceased father’s property. What causes hurdle is the fact that she converted to Islam while marrying the second time. Her two elder brothers have not only disowned her but also stopped giving remuneration from the ancestral property.

Sonia lost her father in 2010. A year later her first husband also passed away due to blood cancer. Her brothers decided to divide their father’s property in Ashok Nagar equally among three of them and told Sonia that they will give her monthly remuneration from the property.

Sonia who had a seven-year-old daughter from the first husband claims that she agreed to it as she did not have any other source of income.

WHEN SONIA MET HASAN

She met her husband Hasan in 2012 and fell in love with him. Both of them decided to tell their families about each other. While Hasan managed to convince his family to accept a hindu bride, Sonia’s brothers refused and even disowned her. From her second marriage, Sonia has a three-year old son.

Speaking to Mail Today she said, “Even after my second marriage there is no change in my living. My husband has never interfered or forced any norms upon me. We value all religions. I tried convincing my brothers but the last time I went there they threatened me with the dire consequence.”

Eventually, Sonia claims that her brothers also stopped sending her the remuneration from the property and filed the cancellation of her right over the property saying that she cannot claim any right in the property belonging to a Hindu family after she converted her religion.

SUIT FILED

She filed a suit before additional district judge through her counsel Amit Kumar seeking court’s direction to declare her one-third owner of the property in Shahdara, Ashok Nagar.

The woman, in her suit filed through advocate Amit Kumar, says her brothers played fraud with her and executed a false deed of her share in the property in their name.

She told court, “When our father and mother died in 2010 and 2008 respectively, my brothers and i became joint owners of the undivided property, worth Rs. 20 lakh as on date.”

She claimed in the suit that, her brothers in 2012 took her to the office of sub-registrar, under the pretext of getting the property divided into three equal shares and she blindly signed the documents in good faith. Initially, she was getting her share of the rent collected from tenants of the property.

THE BROTHERS’ REPSONSE TO THE SUIT

In their response to the suit, the two brothers say, their sister was disqualified from inheriting any portion of the property under the provisions of the Hindu Succession Act as she has converted to Islam after marrying a Muslim man and has a child from this marriage.

They have sought dismissal of the suit as she ceased to be a Hindu now and claim that they have committed no fraud. The woman has also filed a criminal complaint against her brothers in the Karkardooma court for alleged offences of cheating, criminal conspiracy and forgery.