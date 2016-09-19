33-year-old man strangles his wife, tries to cook up a story and frame others

Hyderabad, September 19: A 33-year-old security guard strangled his wife and tried to cook up a story that she had died of injuries received during a fight with construction workers nearby when she refused to give them electricity supply.

Mallesh filed a complaint that his wife Venkatamma died due to injuries received in the fight, but later admitted that he himself had killed her as he suspected her of having a sexual relationship with one of the workers. The incident happened in Bandlaguda on Saturday midnight, deccanchronicle.com.

Police said K. Mallesh, 33, and his wife K. Venkatamma, 28, hailing from the Gandeed mandal of RR district, were working as guards at the KK Constructions building since a year.

On Saturday morning, while Mallesh was away from the site, construction workers asked Venkatamma for electrical supply and she refused. As a result they had an argument. When her husband returned at night she told him about the incident and he had a fight with the workers.

When Venkatamma tried to pacify them she was also beaten up by the workers. On Sunday morning, when Mallesh woke up, he found his wife dead and informed the police that that she had died due to injuries inflicted by the workers.

Police found strangulation marks on her throat and questioned Mallesh. “Using the fight with the workers as a cover he strangled her. He suspected that she was having an affair with one of the workers. We are also questioning the workers who fought with the couple,” inspector V. Umender said.

Police registered a murder case. Venkatamma was survived by two kids.