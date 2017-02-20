34 killed in bomb blast at Mogadishu marketplace in Somalia

Berlin, Feb. 20: At least 34 people were killed and more than 50 got injured when a bomb went off at a market in western Mogadishu on Sunday.

According to Deutsche Welle, a powerful blast was thought to be from a car bomb. The casualty toll might rise, as many of the wounded victims had suffered critical injuries.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the blast. However, the incident bears the hallmark of an attack by the Islamic extremist group al-Shabab.

Although the group has been driven out of large parts of South and Central Somalia, the rebels continue to carry out guerrilla attacks throughout the country, especially in the capital.

The explosion is the first big attack in the Somali capital since the election of President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, and highlights the problems facing the new leader, with several rural areas still partly under the control of the militants.(ANI)