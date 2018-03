Damascus, Feb 25 (IANS) At least 35 persons were killed and many more injured in several suicide attacks in Syria’s Homs city, a local source said.

Two suicide bombers blew themselves up outside Syrian military facilities in Homs, RT News reported.

“One blew himself up at the local headquarters of the Syrian state security service and another at the military intelligence building,” the source familiar with the matter said.

