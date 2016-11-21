35 year old man lifts bag with gold jewelry from metro at Karol Bagh station

New Delhi, Nov 21: A 35-year-old man today allegedly lifted a bag containing gold jewellery worth over Rs 1 lakh from a scanning machine at the Karol Bagh metro station, even as the bags owner dubbed it as a misunderstanding, police said today.

Ganesh allegedly lifted the bag from the X-ray machine around 7 PM yesterday at the Karol Bagh metro station and tried to run away with it, a senior police officer said.

He was caught by CISF security personnel who handed him over to police.

The bag belonged to Gulshan, a resident of Adadpur, who said it contained jewellery worth Rs 1.2 lakh. Gulshan and Ganesh were taken to police station.

Ganesh in his statement said it was a misunderstanding. No case was registered, the officer said.