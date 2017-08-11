36 Chinese lose their lives as coach smashes into tunnel wall of an expressway in China’s s Shaanxi Province

SHANGHAI, Aug 11 : At least 36 people were killed when a coach crashed into the wall of an expressway tunnel in China’s northwest, the official Xinhua news agency reported today.

The coach hit the wall of a tunnel along the Xi’an-Hanzhong expressway in China’s Shaanxi Province shortly before midnight yesterday, Xinhua reported, citing provincial authorities.

Thirteen people were injured and were rushed to hospital, Xinhua said.

Rescue work was still underway.

The coach was travelling from the southwestern city of Chengdu to Luoyang city in China’s central Henan province.

The country’s frequently overcrowded long-distance buses are particularly prone to fatalities.

There were more than 180,000 traffic accidents and 58,000 deaths in 2015, authorities said in December.

Traffic law violations caused almost 90 percent of the road accidents where people died or were injured in 2015, with the total number of such infractions reaching an astonishing 442 million.

Last month, 11 people died and nine were injured when a bus carrying 19 people collided with a lorry on a national highway in northern Hebei province.

Ten people were killed and 38 injured in March when a bus collided with a cement truck in the southwestern province of Yunnan.

At least 18 people were killed when a minibus plunged into a lake in the central city of Wuhan in December.

Last November, a pile-up on an expressway in the northern province of Shanxi killed 17 people and damaged 56 vehicles.

And in July last year, a coach crashed through a highway guard rail and plunged into a canal near the northern city of Tianjin, killing 26.