36-year-old Eman Ahmed who underwent a weight-loss surgery in India has been able to feed herself for the first time i

Abu Dhabi: 36-year-old Eman Ahmed who underwent a weight-loss surgery in India has been able to feed herself for the first time in 25 years.

Eman was considered to be the world’s heaviest woman she has shed an estimated 120 kgs, down from 500 kgs to 380 kgs. Doctors at Burjeel Hospital said she is now improving steadily, smiling, watching television and communicating with visitors.

Earlier this month Eman was admitted in Burjeel Hospital at Abu Dhabi after her sister sought medical assistance from VPS Healthcare following a clash with Saifee hospital in Mumbai where Eman underwent three-month long treatment and a laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy surgery.

Burjeel Hospital’s chief medical officer Yassin El-Shahat said.”Eman’s speech and voice are clearing steadily as per the speech therapist and family observation. She has started some movement in the lower limbs, which never happened for more than two years after she had a stroke.”

Dr Nehad Halawa, who heads a team of 20 specialists treating Eman, said. She is on a very strict low-calorie diet and steadily losing weight under the supervision of a dietician. Her bedsores were also improving. A recent electroencephalogram, a test that detects electrical activity in brain, showed normal results and there was scope for further improvement.