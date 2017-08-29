37 years old man killed his parents, aunt in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah

Etawah/Uttar Pradesh/ August 29: A drunk man allegedly killed his parents and aunt with a pestle weapon on Tuesday morning in Uttar Pradesh’s Abhinaypur village, on the fringes of the Basrehar Thane,

According to reports,Giving details about the crime, the 35-year-old accused, Deepak, said that he first attacked his aunt early in the morning. In a failed attempt to save aunt, the mother was also allegedly killed by Deepak. The same thing happened with the father.

The wife, who survived the murderous spree, informed the people about the incident, after which the accused surrendered before the police.

The District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) reached the spot on the news of the three murders.

After the gruesome incident, Deepak reached the nearby police station and accepted his crime.According to villagers, the accused was an alcoholic

Meanwhile, the accused has been taken into custody.An investigation is underway. (ANI)