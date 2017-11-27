37-years old woman seeks DNA test to prove her to be late Jayalalithaa’s daughter
New Delhi, November 27: A 37-years old women had approached the Supreme Court claiming that she is the daughter of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.
Amrutha aka Manjula has sought to conduct a DNA test to prove her claim. The Supreme Court would hear the case on Monday.
She sought the exhumation of Jayalalithaa’s body for conducting the test.
Reportedly, Amrutha was brought up in Bengaluru by Jayalalithaa’s elder sister Shylaja and husband Sarathy. She claimed Sarathy told her that she was Jayalalithaa’s daughter in March, just before his death.
She had attempted endeavors before too to build up her claim which was foiled by supporters of Jayalalithaa’s compatriot VK Sasikala, Amrutha said. She has likewise conveyed her issue with the President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, individual Supreme Court judges and the CBI however to no outcomes.
The plea at the Supreme Court claimed Jayalalithaa’s family had chosen to keep Amrutha’s character a mystery to secure Jayalalithaa’s ‘respect’ unblemished and keep the poise of the family in place. As indicated by Amrutha, she was born on August 14, 1980, at Jayalalithaa’s home in Chennai’s Mylapore area.
Amrutha claimed that though she tried to meet Jayalalithaa at Apollo Hospital, she was not allowed to meet her but was not allowed to meet her on the instruction by Sasikala. She added that Jayalalithaa had never expressed any wish to be buried after death.