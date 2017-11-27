37-years old woman seeks DNA test to prove her to be late Jayalalithaa’s daughter

New Delhi, November 27: A 37-years old women had approached the Supreme Court claiming that she is the daughter of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Amrutha aka Manjula has sought to conduct a DNA test to prove her claim. The Supreme Court would hear the case on Monday.

She sought the exhumation of Jayalalithaa’s body for conducting the test.

Reportedly, Amrutha was brought up in Bengaluru by Jayalalithaa’s elder sister Shylaja and husband Sarathy. She claimed Sarathy told her that she was Jayalalithaa’s daughter in March, just before his death.