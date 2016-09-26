Sunanda Pushkar death, Police seek details of deleted chats from the mobile phones

Delhi Police has written to Canada’s Department of Justice seeking details of the deleted chats from the mobile phones of Sunanda Pushkar and her husband, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

The police has sent a Letters Rogatory to the department asking them to get details of chat messages from Research in Motion Ltd, a senior police officer said, reports rediff.com.

Senior Journalist Nalini Singh had told police that she had a chat with Sunanda in which she had mentioned that Tharoor and Pakistani Journalist Mehr Tarar had allegedly exchanged messages that were deleted from Tharoor’s phone.

Sunanda was found dead at a suite in a five- star hotel in South Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014, a day after her spat with Tarar on Twitter over her alleged affair with Tharoor.

Several persons including Tharoor have been questioned in connection with Sunanda’s death.

The police have also conducted polygraph test on six persons, all prime witnesses in the case, including Tharoor’s domestic help Narayan Singh, driver Bajrangi and Sanjay Dewan, a close friend of the couple.