38-year-old man and sentenced him to three years for asking daughters to massage his private parts in Mumbai

Mumbai,July27:A special court on Thursday convicted a 38-year-old man and sentenced him to three years of imprisonment for molesting his daughters. His wife, who was not at home at the time of the incident, had registered a complaint at the local police station after the girls complained about the matter to her.

The woman and her daughters, who are 12 and 13 years old respectively, deposed before the court and recorded their statements. The victims’ mother told the court that on the day of the incident (March 9, 2015), she had gone to her brother’s house to meet him. When she returned home, her elder daughter complained that her father asked her to massage his private parts.

The 13-year-old told the court that she immediately left the place and asked her sister whether she was harassed in a similar manner. When she said that their father had asked her to do the same thing, they complained to their mother. Thereafter, the woman immediately went to the Dongri police station along with the girls and registered a complaint in the matter.