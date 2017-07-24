39-year-old man was arrested by police after he allegedly flashed at a woman outside Churchgate railway station

Mumbai,July24:A 39-year-old man was arrested by the police on Saturday after he allegedly flashed at a woman outside Churhcgate railway station. The incident took place around 12.30 pm on Saturday, when the complainant was walking towards the station from Jai Hind College. According to the 38-year-old woman’s complaint, as she neared the end of A Road, the man walked towards her and flashed at her, the police said. The man then entered the railway station. The woman approached policemen inside the station and complained about the man. The police then caught the accused, Manoj Mohite, and took him to Marine Drive police station.

Mohite, a native of Raigad district, works as a cleaner at a restaurant in Churchgate, the police said. An officer at Marine Drive police station said that Mohite claimed he had urinated on a wall on A Road and forgotten to zip up his pants. Mohite was placed under arrest and booked for outraging the modesty of a woman, said Vilas Gangawane, senior inspector, Marine Drive police station.