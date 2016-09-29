More than 393 elephants have died in the past 5 years in Odisha for unknown reasons

New Delhi,Sept29: As per a recent report, as many as 393 elephants have died in the past five years in Odisha, confirmed forests and environment minister Bikram Keshari Arukh.

The minister however did not confirm how the elephants died.

However, according to a senior official of the forest department, several elephants suffered unnatural deaths owing to poaching, poisoning, train and road accidents as well as electrocution.

According to official figures, most of the deaths occurred during 2015-16 and 2012-13 with 81 elephants killed during that time.

Arukh told the state assembly while replying to a question by Biju Janata Dal MLA Amar Prasad Satapathy that the state government was taking several steps to protect the jumbos and stone walls, trenches and solar powered wire fencing were put up in sensitive areas to prevent elephants from entering human habitats.

“We are taking a number of steps to confine elephants in forests. New forests having plant species relished by elephants are being created. Besides, fresh water-bodies are being created and those existing are being renovated,” Arukh said.