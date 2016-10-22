39th Foundation Day of SASRD celebrated in Nagaland

Kohima, oct 22: The 39th Foundation Day of SASRD, erstwhile College of Agriculture, NEHU was celebrated on October 20, at SASRD, Medziphema Campus with Minister for Health & Family Welfare P. Longon as the chief guest.

In his speech the P.Longon said that the new challenges for agriculturists in the 21st century is to navigate different types of fertile soils and natural resources found in our Naga Hills and valleys and implement suitable methods of cultivation and types of crops so that maximum yield is harvested.

In mastering this agriculturists would contribute towards positive changes in our economy.

He hoped that SASRD would have this vision and mandate to work towards supporting the farmers with modern technologies, agricultural marketing etc while safeguarding the eco-system.

In her Foundation Day Lecture C-Edge College Principal, Dr. Chubatola Aier, emphasized on dreams and the power it has to guide and complete us. She pointed out that SASRD has been living the dream since its inception but there is still miles to go and that it must define its destiny by ‘ making a splash in the river of eternity’ instead of just complacently drifting along the currents.

The evening programme saw the inauguration of the Students’ Corner by, Land Resources, director, Hoto Yeptho, followed by an entertainment programme. The Foundation day programme was sponsored by the Batch of 1982, SASRD.

He also inaugurated the Alumni Guest House constructed by the Alumni Association of SASRD (AASASRD).

Earlier Dambera Sangma, B. Sc. (Ag) Hons. Topper, 2016 received the Alumni Award of Rs. 20,000/- which is given annually to the topper by AASASRD.