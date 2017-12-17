4.2 magnitude earthquake hit Assam’s Dhemaji district

Dhemaji (Assam) Dec. 17 : A 4.2 magnitude of earthquake hit Assam’s Dhemaji district on Sunday.

The tremors were felt at around 11:50 am, said India Meteorological Department (IMB).

No damage or casualty has been reported yet.

Earlier in August, earthquake of magnitude 3.4 of hit Assam’s Kamrup district.

The north-eastern region of India has recently experienced tremors quite a few times.

On July 31, 4.0 magnitude of earthquake hit Assam’s Darrang. (ANI)