4.6 tremor on Richter scale felt in Sikkim

New Delhi , Mar. 27: A mild tremor was felt in the nort-eastern state of Sikkim early in the morning at 3.12 a.m. today.
The quake was measured 4.6 on the Richter scale.
No damage to life or property has been reported.
The earthquake has come a day after a moderate intensity tremor measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale rocked several parts of north east and parts of Myanmar on Saturday.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

