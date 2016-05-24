4 Engineers Provided Electricity in North Karnataka as Our Government failed to do so

Uttara Kannada, May 24: There is no doubt that even after reaching the highest point of advanced technology, several parts of our country is still deprived of electricity.

Since, our government is not willing to do anything about it, not every citizen of this country is alike. A small group of students and ‘Project Belaku’ challenged the government as well provided light in the villages of North Karnakata.

Ghatakunang and Khangaon are the two villages in the region that lived in darkness for ages. Villagers’ daily survival dependent on only daytime, right from cooking, working, studying to cleaning. Four students from Bengaluru’s MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology made a dream come true for those poor villagers living in Ghatkunang and Khangav villages near the Joida taluk in Karnataka.

Sunny Arokia Swamy, Balachandra M Hegde, Kumara Swamy, and Kotresh Veerapura started out the Project Belaku before they did a survey on the amount of electricity supplied in India. After completing apt amount of research and intense study, these students decided to do something for these villagers.

When was our country introduced to electricity? Its been 130 years since it was first introduced in India, and as per unofficial statistics, nearly 18,000 villages still haven’t got electricity. Yes, you read it right.

On asking what did you feel when you found out about this village they said, “when we first heard about this, we were absolutely shocked, we decided that we should do something about this,” Betterindia.com quoted Sunny.

The four professionals had aimed to create stand alone solar systems and the team succeeded in installing 18 systems, introducing electricity to 18 households in two villages.

By April, Project Belaku had successfully designed and created stand-alone solar systems. It could supply power in three bulbs, one tube-light and a small mobile charging system with a capacity of 100Watts and a 65AH battery which can run for 48 hours. The college management also offered to fund the project so as to implement the idea of these efficient engineers. By the end of it, the project had helped 18 households and this should be a wakeup call for our government to take their job seriously.