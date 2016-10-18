4 farmers try to self immolate to protest non payment of dues by sugarcane mill in Solapur

Mumbai, Oct 18 : Four farmers, including a woman, allegedly tried to set themselves ablaze in district collectorate of Solapur to protest against non-payment of dues, amounting about Rs 26 crore, from a sugar mill there.

The four farmers doused themselves in kerosene in the Solapur collectorate yesterday, but the police staff present their stopped their attempt to set themselves ablaze and detained them, a police official on duty said.

The farmers were expressing their woes towards the Solapur-based sugar mill, controlled by a powerful politician.

The farmers claimed that their dues amounted to about Rs 26 crore, accumulated over a couple of years, but the mill management has allegedly refused to pay it.

There have been several requests before the management but in vain, they further said.

A case has been registered against the four farmers for attempting suicide in Solapurs Sadarbazar police station.

“A notice has been issued to the farmers and they have been asked to report to the police station once they get the notice. We are probing the matter further,” an official attached to Sadarbazar police station.

The farmers have been identified as – Amar Nagnath Mhaske, Vijaya Chandrakant Lawate, Dinkar Namdev Chavan and Audumbar Tukaram Chavan