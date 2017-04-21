4 killed in Doda road accidents in J and K

 Jammu, Apr 21 : At least four people, including a woman, died while seven others were injured in twin road accidents at the mountainous Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, today.
“Three people died on the spot and one succumbed to injuries in hospital, when their taxi skidded off the road and rolled down the road in Gursoo Khelani area on Doda-Batote road this morning,” police here said.
They said the taxi, on way from Jammu to Gundoh, skidded off the road near Khelani, police here said.

